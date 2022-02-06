Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Raith Rovers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, Arbroath
Premier League side Crystal Palace have identified Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo as a top transfer target, with a fee of £10m mooted for the Nigeria international. (Scottish Sun)
Meanwhile, city rivals Celtic are set to step up signing talks to secure permanent deals for winger Jota and centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who are currently at the club on a loan basis. (Scottish Sun)
And manager Ange Postecoglou believes Wednesday's Old Firm derby experience "will help" in convincing both Jota and Carter-Vickers to make permanent moves. (Football Scotland)
Chants of 'sack the board' were directed towards the Raith Rovers hierarchy on Saturday during the club's goalless draw with Hamilton Academical, with a large number of fans furious about the signing of David Goodwillie. (The Courier)
Hearts striker Liam Boyce has backed his team-mate John Souttar to shut out talk about his summer move to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. (Daily Record)
Arbroath's Scott Stewart says manager Dick Campbell is keeping top-flight talk at a minimum as the part-time side continue to ride top of the Scottish Championship. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure to turn stuttering form around after the Pittodrie side's defeat at Livingston. (Press & Journal, subscription required)
Motherwell defender Jake Carroll, who is aiming to thwart Celtic's attack on Sunday, says his friends back home in Ireland only watch him if he plays against the Parkhead side. (Daily Record)