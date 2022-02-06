Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jamie Paterson registered his fifth assist of the season on his return to action against Blackburn

Jamie Paterson wants to stay at Swansea City for the long term, but says it is up to the Championship club to decide his future.

Paterson, 30, returned in Swansea's win over Blackburn having sat out five games due to issues over his contract situation.

The forward says he did not refuse to play and would be keen to sign an extended contract.

"I love it here. Everyone knows I love it," Paterson said.

"I love playing under the gaffer, I love the lads, so I have got no reason to leave the football club."

Paterson signed an initial one-year deal at Swansea on the eve of the 2021-22 season having been a free agent after being released by Bristol City.

The contract included a clause which meant it would be automatically extended by 12 months if he reached 25 appearances.

But thanks to Paterson's excellent form - he scored eight goals in his first 22 Swansea games - the Welsh club announced on 7 January they had triggered the extension early.

Paterson was unhappy with the contract situation, telling head coach Russell Martin he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

He spent time training with Swansea's under-23s and would almost certainly have left the club had their £750,000 valuation been met during the January transfer window.

But Queens Park Rangers failed with three bids for the Coventry-born player, and he rejoined first-team training after the window closed last week.

Paterson says he is focused on finishing the season strongly after laying on Michael Obafemi's winner against Blackburn.

When asked what the ideal scenario is now, he said: "To stay at Swansea. It's up to them. If they want to keep me here long term, it's not up to me.

"That's all I can really say. I am back playing, I am enjoying my football again.

"Sometimes you have just got to park things and move on, stay positive and get back to playing."

Paterson was given a warm welcome on his return to action by Swansea's fans, who cheered his name when the teams were announced and chanted their support for him in the opening minutes of the Blackburn win.

Michael Obafemi scored his first home goal for Swansea from Jamie Paterson's fine cross

"That gave me the confidence just to follow up from the games [I have played] before - I felt like I slotted straight in," said Paterson, whose last appearance before this weekend was on 11 December.

"I felt okay fitness-wise as well, but that little boost from the fans always helps and I am just glad I repaid them with an assist.

"I don't blame any of the fans if some of them are angry over the situation, it's understandable.

"But I think they are an honest bunch and as long as they see me giving 100% on the pitch, they are happy and I am happy."

Despite his frustration over Paterson's first-team exile, Martin has consistently defended the former Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and Derby player.

Martin has stressed the need to consider Paterson's "mental health", and said the situation at Swansea had been influenced by the manner of his Ashton Gate exit last summer.

"I was honest with the gaffer and he was honest with me - our relationship was sturdy as ever," Paterson said.

"The gaffer knew my situation before when I got injured [at Bristol City] and ended up without a club - it was a difficult period for me.

"Sometimes I feel like it's better to be honest with people instead of holding your emotions in. In football, a lot of players haven't really got the bravery or don't want to come out and say they are struggling."

Paterson says it is "easier to think about the future" after what has been a traumatic spell for club and player.

"I am buzzing to be back playing football, that's all I want to do," he said.

"I never refused to play. I think everybody knows that.

"Me and the gaffer had an honest conversation about how I was struggling and that's how it panned out in the end.

"Things come out in media that make things a lot more difficult to navigate through.

"But I think we did that perfectly. I am back on the pitch now and playing, so it's testament to our relationship that that's how it panned out.

"We have got 20-odd games of the season left and I want to score and assist as many as I can."