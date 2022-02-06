Mark Harris went down under a challenge from Ibrahima Konate

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison questioned the decision not to award his side a penalty during their FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Liverpool.

The Reds beat their Championship opponents 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

When the game was still goalless, referee Andy Madley rejected Cardiff's appeal for a penalty after Mark Harris fell under Ibrahima Konate's challenge.

"If that's outside the box it's a free-kick so I don't know why that should change in the box," said Morison.

"We were performing pretty well and then we shouldn't be conceding from a set-piece [for the first goal]. Sloppy goals from us. We come away feeling frustrated with those moments but, on the whole, I think the players did themselves proud."

It was a creditable effort for a weakened Cardiff side to keep this season's Premier League's top scorers goalless until half-time.

Morison had made eight changes to the team which had beaten Barnsley in the Championship last Wednesday, some forced by injury and ineligibility and others by choice as the Bluebirds prioritise their fight for survival in the second tier.

There was another contentious moment involving Harris and the officials early in the second half at Anfield. Harris was the first to reach a long ball from Will Vaulks but, as soon as he touched the ball, he was taken out by a rash sliding tackle by Caoimhin Kelleher midway inside the Liverpool half.

Seemingly of the opinion that Konate would have covered for Kelleher, Madley showed the Liverpool keeper a yellow card instead of red and his decision was backed by video assistant referee Darren England, who also ruled out serious foul play.

"I don't think it was a sending-off," said Morison. "There were too many players around. Konate was there.

"From my point of view, I was more frustrated Mark Harris didn't take the ball round the goalie and go and run it into the goal. I thought that option was on. It could have changed the complexion [of the match]."