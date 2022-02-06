Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid: Dani Alves scores and sent off in La Liga win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Dani Alves
Dani Alves is the first Barcelona player to score, assist and be sent off in a La Liga game since at least 2004-05

Dani Alves scored and was sent off and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in an action-packed game.

Yannick Carrasco gave Atletico the lead from a Luis Suarez pass and Jordi Alba volleyed in from Alves' ball before Gavi headed in Adama Traore's cross.

Ronald Araujo scored after Gerard Pique's header hit the bar and Alves drilled in a Barca fourth.

But Suarez netted to give Atleti hope before Alves saw red for a bad foul.

Barcelona move above Atletico into fourth place in La Liga.

Big day for Barca's new and old boys

Barcelona handed starts to three of their winter signings, although two are in their second spells.

Alves, now 38, played for Barca between 2008 and 2016 and has returned on a free transfer. Shortly after Atletico took the lead he crossed for Alba's wonderful volley.

Traore is on loan from Wolves, having played four times for Barca in 2013 and 2014. He was excellent on his Nou Camp La Liga debut and crossed for Gavi, 17, to put Barcelona ahead.

After Araujo's goal - technically an assist from Ferran Torres but only because the January signing from Manchester City miscued a scissors-kick - Alves hammered in to make it 4-1.

His first La Liga goal since 2013 makes him Barcelona's oldest goalscorer ever - and also marks the first time a player under 18 and as old as 38 have scored in the same La Liga game.

He had time for another landmark as he became the first Barca player since at least 2004-05 to score, assist and be sent off in a La Liga game when he stood on the back of Carrasco's leg.

Suarez had scored to make it 4-2 before that but they never looked like taking advantage of the extra man.

Aubameyang had little impact on his first Barca game since a deadline-day free transfer move from Arsenal because of the red card shortly after he came on.

Two teams going in opposite directions?

Barcelona were ninth when Xavi took over in November, six points behind Atletico - but now overtake them to move into the Champions League places.

In the first half they were excellent although the red card naturally disrupted their flow after the break.

Atletico on the other hand look a shadow of the side who won last year's La Liga title and are in danger of not even being in next season's Champions League.

This was only the third time they have conceded four goals in a La Liga game under Diego Simeone and the first since December 2012, also against Barca at the Nou Camp.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da SilvaBooked at 69mins
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 18AlbaBooked at 52mins
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 66'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongBooked at 72mins
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forAubameyangat 61'minutes
  • 19Torres
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forDestat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 29Jutglà
  • 33Ezzalzouli
  • 36Tenas

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 24VrsaljkoSubstituted forWassat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 55'minutes
  • 5de Paul
  • 6KokeSubstituted forHerreraat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forMandavaat 55'minutes
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Wass
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 23Mandava
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Atletico Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Atletico Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  4. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Nico González (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo de Paul.

  8. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Booking

    Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Daniel Wass (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Wass (Atletico Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Nico González (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Daniel Wass is caught offside.

Top Stories