Jess Carter has scored one goal in three games for England

Chelsea defender Jess Carter is worthy of more chances with England, says her club boss Emma Hayes.

The 24-year-old made her England debut in 2017 but had to wait four years for two further caps, which came in wins against Austria and Latvia in November.

Carter helped Chelsea win last season's domestic treble and was instrumental in Sunday's win against Manchester City, setting Guro Reiten up for the winner.

"She's really showing her value to club and country," Hayes said.

"She's one of the best one-v-one defenders in the country. At full-back she demonstrates that, she's also proved she can be centre-back.

"She's got pace, she's got power, she's got poise, she's got mentality."

Hayes says she will talk to England boss Sarina Wiegman about Carter's involvement with the national team, with the Dutchwoman scheduled to name her squad for the Arnold Clark Cup on Tuesday.

The invitational tournament - which is being hosted by England and also includes Germany, Spain and Olympic champions Canada - is part of the Lionesses preparations for the 2022 European Championships being held on home soil.

Hayes says she has already spoken with England Under-23 coach Mo Marley about how Carter has developed as a player.

"This is the first season I think there's consistency game in, game out, day in, day out, so she [Carter] deserves all the credit," Hayes said. "It's been a slog."

Carter broke into Birmingham's senior side aged just 16 and her performances resulted in a England call-up and a PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2017. But her progress slowed after moving to Chelsea the following year, initially finding appearances harder to come by.

"The rise of Jess, going from a young footballer coming from Birmingham to Chelsea, taking three seasons to adapt, to now putting herself in a position where - and I will tell Sarina [Wiegman] this - I think she should be given more opportunity with England."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis said Carter, alongside fellow Lionesses defender Millie Bright, was "absolutely phenomenal" in Chelsea's Women's Super League win against Manchester City.

Kelly Smith, the former Lionesses and Arsenal striker, said Carter was player of the match as Chelsea moved to within two points of the Gunners at the top of the table.

"She was so resolute in her defending," Smith said on BBC Two. "Especially in that second half against wave after wave of attacks from Manchester City. They got numbers behind the ball. This was such a good defensive display. "