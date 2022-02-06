Last updated on .From the section Irish

Matthew Tipton will start his managerial reign at Ards at Lakeview Park on Tuesday

Matthew Tipton has been announced as the new manager of Championship side Ards a fortnight after parting ways with Portadown.

The 41-year-old former Ports, Linfield and Ballymena United striker was manager at Warrenpoint Town before taking over at Shamrock Park in 2018.

Tipton and Portadown agreed a "mutual parting of the ways" with the side one place from bottom in the Premiership.

He joins an Ards side sitting seventh in the Championship.

"Ards Football Club are delighted to confirm that we have appointed Matthew Tipton as our new first team manager," the Co Down outfit said on Sunday.

Tipton will take charge of the team for the first time against Loughgall on Tuesday.