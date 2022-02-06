Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers ran out 3-1 winners in the top-of-the-table clash with Glasgow City

Rangers earned a potentially season-defining victory over Glasgow City and moved two points clear of the 14-time champions at the top of the SWPL with a game in hand.

A trio of strikes from Lizzie Arnot, Brianna Westrup and Jane Ross put the hosts three up at Auchenhowie before Clare Shine grabbed a late consolation for City, who drop to second in their quest for a 15th consecutive title.

Celtic are third, four points off the summit after their 2-0 win at Spartans. Goals from Maria Olafsdottir Gros and Clarissa Larisey secured the points for Fran Alonso's side.

Elsewhere, a late goal by Clare Docherty gave Partick Thistle a huge win at the foot of the table against Hamilton Academical, who are now seven points adrift.

Hearts also pulled themselves further clear of the bottom after Erin Rennie's 73rd-minute tap-in downed Motherwell, while Eva Thomson's early strike against Hibernian edged Aberdeen closer to the top half.