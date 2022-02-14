Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 27Mowatt
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach
  • 18Grant
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 32De Castro

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Nyambe
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 27Travis
  • 8Rothwell
  • 28Giles
  • 21Buckley
  • 22Brereton Díaz
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 4Johnson
  • 7Khadra
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 15Brown
  • 19Hedges
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).

  3. Post update

    Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8West Brom31121093426846
9Sheff Utd2913793933646
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport