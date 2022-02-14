West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 16Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 27Mowatt
- 7Robinson
- 20Reach
- 18Grant
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 32De Castro
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 2Nyambe
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 27Travis
- 8Rothwell
- 28Giles
- 21Buckley
- 22Brereton Díaz
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 3Pickering
- 4Johnson
- 7Khadra
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 15Brown
- 19Hedges
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).
Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Attempt blocked. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
