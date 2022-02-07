World Cup 2030: UK & Republic of Ireland FAs abandon 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

They will instead focus on a joint bid to host Euro 2028.

The decision comes after the UK government committed £2.8m to a feasibility study into the bid.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee chair Julian Knight had previously described the prospective World Cup bid as a "giant, expensive vanity project".

The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and the likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

Following the study, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will focus on an official bid to host Uefa Euro 2028.

A statement said: "Hosting a Uefa Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

"It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe.

"It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities."

The UK government had previously said it would invest £550m in grassroots football if the 2030 bid was successful, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping to "transform lives with a legacy to match the 2012 Olympics".

England failed with a bid - fronted by former captain David Beckham, Prince William and former prime minister David Cameron - to host the 2018 World Cup, which was staged in Russia.

The five football associations say they will continue to "collaborate" with government partners about the next steps.

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 10:12

    after the scenes at the Euro final i'd be surprised if the UK gets a major tournament any time soon

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 10:22

      JasonR replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 10:07

    not sure why they had to waste £2.8m in a study... we wouldn't be considered anyway, unless we ' bung' the right people.... We have had our time, that boat has sailed long ago.

    • Reply posted by frazer, today at 10:13

      frazer replied:
      The political deal making from the powerful few and corrupt regimes within world football permeates right through the game and is reason enough for us to not bid - good decision

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 10:08

    Would have been a waste of time anyway. No doubt FIFA will award it to a more deserving nation to boost popularity and participation in the area. Maybe Outer Mongolia or whoever has the deepest pockets....

    • Reply posted by You, today at 10:10

      You replied:
      Why should England get it again before other countries host it once?

  • Comment posted by OriginalJonBlaze, today at 10:14

    Until we get rid of the yobs who embarrassed us all during last summer we will not get another tournament.

    • Reply posted by tombutcher, today at 10:25

      tombutcher replied:
      Come on they reached the final that's better than they've done for years

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 10:10

    Not really sure why it needed a feasibility study, it's painfully obvious to anyone that FIFA hasn't really reformed so any bid would be pointless. Wenger is sat there in a Nick Clegg Facebook style role getting paid to make the organisation look better but the systems that exist, particularly for voting for all key decisions, are inherently exposed to corruption.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 10:12

      You replied:
      No one likes you so no one would vote for your bid.

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 10:07

    Giant, expensive vanity project.

    Who'd have guessed.

    £2.8 million government money at a time like this when football is awash with cash.

    Get the consultancy firms in.

    Kerrching.................!!

    • Reply posted by davey, today at 10:26

      davey replied:
      As it was decided not to continue can I have my share of (£2.8 million government money ) ie- British Taxpayers money, returned please?

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 10:12

    Waste of money to bid. No chance we’d get it. Why on earth would UEFA give it us after the EURO 2020 Final issues

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 10:11

    The political deal making from the powerful few and corrupted regimes within world football permeates right through the game and is reason enough for us to not bid - good decision

    • Reply posted by You, today at 10:12

      You replied:
      The corrupted regimes, you talking about Johnson's government there?

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 10:11

    We might have a chance if Wenger succeeds in having a World Cup every 3 months!

    • Reply posted by Kinetic, today at 10:24

      Kinetic replied:
      Even then we might struggle to secure hosting the competition!

  • Comment posted by Tony Mulryan, today at 10:13

    Do we have stadiums to hold a tournament in? Yes-check. £2.8m please! Feasibility study, what a lot of nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 10:12

    If they were wiser, they’d avoid any involvement with this corrupt can of worms permanently. Infantino was at his sycophantic best in Cameroon last night.

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 10:16

    Really don't think this is a good idea after the disorder and violence by English fans at the last year's Euro final at Wembley.

  • Comment posted by Southgate Knows, today at 10:06

    Generic comment about football hooliganism in England.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 10:13

      David replied:
      The day after a Leicester City "fan" ran onto the pitch and punched a player. The day after Leicester City "fans" threw chairs and tables into a family restaurant in Nottingham. The videos of both incidents are all over social media. It may be a generic comment, but English "fans" do have a bit of a reputation!

  • Comment posted by Victorial, today at 10:10

    Another £2.8m spaffed up the wall, quite cheap in comparison to the Boris bridge!

    • Reply posted by mattduck, today at 10:17

      mattduck replied:
      But not to HS2, building an airport in the Thames estuary a tunnel under stone henge.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 10:10

    Why are we even bothering with the effort of bidding? We’ve literally just held a major tournament here, no chance of winning another in the near future. Waste of money.

    • Reply posted by unification, today at 10:15

      unification replied:
      No we didn’t. England and Scotland hosted a few matches in the pan-European Euros. This would be to host the entire tournament across the UK and Ireland.

      We have a chance at hosting the Euros. UEFA are hardly bastions of virtue but at least they have a limited choice of Euro nations to host a tournament when compared to the utterly corrupt FIFA who simply take bribes.

  • Comment posted by Gez, today at 10:06

    We would have won hosting the World Cup this Summer if it had been a fair competition!

    • Reply posted by Kuns_Right_Foot, today at 10:10

      Kuns_Right_Foot replied:
      Errr that's not quite right. England were looking to host the last world (held in Russia) not the one being held this winter in Qatar.
      But when it's all said and done England have no divine right to host any major football tournament especially after the scenes at Wembley before for the Euro 2020 final.

  • Comment posted by P1113, today at 10:15

    It will already be decided just ask people in UEFA where they got their Rolex from.

  • Comment posted by fedupwithbrexit, today at 10:16

    Obviously don't have the spare change down the back of the sofa to bribe fifa officials 🤣

  • Comment posted by 1HorburyUltra, today at 10:16

    I wouldn't even bother bidding on the Euros either! both competitions are massively over-hyped, expensive and watered down with too many teams qualifying for the finals.. International football is dull & a vanity project for UEFA and FIFA. These competitions are all about making as much money possible through rip off ticket prices and corporate sponsorship, the game is rotten to the core.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:16

    So hosting the World Cup is all about 'return on investment' is it ? And there's me thinking it was about bringing the greatest tournament on Earth to the masses

