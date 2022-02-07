Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Ange Postecoglou says the renewal Tom Rogic's Celtic contract, that expires in 18 months, is "the last thing" on his mind. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic midfielder Kris Commons believes a disparity in quality transfer business has swung the title momentum in the favour of his former side. (Daily Record) external-link

But former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has warned Celtic that the reigning champions "ain't going away" after the 5-0 mauling of Hearts. (Daily Record) external-link

Crime writer Val McDermid has called for a "clean sweep" of Raith Rovers board over the signing of David Goodwillie. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen centre-back Ross McCrorie has labelled his side "too nice" after their weekend loss at Livingston kept the Pittodrie club in the bottom six. (Football Scotland) external-link

Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey hopes to ramp up his return to match fitness after making his Rangers debut from the bench in Sunday's 5-0 win against Hearts. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has backed Jake Doyle-Hayes after the midfielder's error saw St Mirren score the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Easter Road. (Football Scotland) external-link