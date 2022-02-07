Last updated on .From the section Football

Alex Battle scored for the first time since returning to Truro City on loan from Crawley Town

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says he has been impressed with his squad after their 3-0 win over Poole Town.

Alex Battle scored twice for the White Tigers having returned to the club on loan from League Two side Crawley Town, while Owen Bevan also scored.

The win - Truro's second in succession after a 6-3 loss at Harrow Borough last week - moved Truro up to ninth in Southern Premier South.

"It could have been more, it was a really good afternoon for us," he said.

"We work really hard in training and we're just starting to see signs of what we're doing on the training pitch coming into the game," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Rio Garside coming back from his loan spell at Plymouth Parkway and Alex Battle joining us on loan from Crawley have added some energy and vibrancy to the side.

"Those two, along with Rocky Neal up front, pressed and pressed and they were a real thorn in Poole's side, they were a menace."