It was written in the stars that Sadio Mane would score the decisive penalty at the AFCON final.

Sadio Mane redeemed himself from the penalty spot to help Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have the happiest of birthdays and Nottingham Forest pulled up trees to cause another FA Cup upset.

Here are some of the best tweets from across all of that and more.

1. Waking up next to BAE

The Africa Cup of Nations final saw Sadio Mane go through the whole range of emotions - he missed a first-half penalty but then scored the decisive kick in the shootout.

Mane, who presumably slept well, appears to have spent the night with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy next to him.

And Kalidou Koulibaly kept the trophy company too.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, who kept a clean sheet in the final, has also had quite the journey in football.

2. Wonders never Cisse

For Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, victory was a classic case of third time lucky.

On the two previous occasions Senegal reached a final, Cisse was on the losing side - first as player, then coach. He missed the decisive penalty in Senegal's 2002 final shootout defeat to Cameroon.

The team made sure to share their celebrations with him.

Meanwhile, in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, these were the scenes.

3. Still friends?

Lots of spectators noticed that Mane made a beeline to console his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah after the final whistle.

We can't be sure what he said to him though.

Salah seemed to advise Egyptian keeper Gabaski which way to go for Mane's penalty in the first half.

For Liverpool fans watching at home, the fact that Mane's penalty won the game before Salah got a chance to take his was probably the most harmonious outcome they could have asked for.

The Liverpool pair are set to line up on opposite sides again in March in a World Cup qualifier.

4. Running on empty

Meanwhile, condolences and respect to Egypt, who powered their way through a difficult route to the final, with three matches going to extra time.

5. Card for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37 this weekend - given the strict diet he follows, we're not certain this massive cake was on the menu.

6. Manchester United robbed by Crooks?

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, it wasn't an entirely happy birthday. He missed a penalty as Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup fourth-round against Championship-side Middlesbrough.

Duncan Watmore started his career at Manchester United's academy.

Some fans noticed that Boro seemed to have a doppelganger in their squad in striker Duncan Watmore.

Watmore had a big hand in Middlesbrough's win - literally. He controversially assisted a goal for Matt Crooks with some assistance from his hand. Both Watmore and Crooks are actually former Manchester United academy boys.

7. Tree-goal advantage

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, holders Leicester City were felled by East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Championship side scored three goals in 10 first-half minutes and beat Leicester 4-1.

8. Tight at the top

In the Women's Super League, Chelsea's win over Manchester City on Sunday closed the gap at the top of the table to just two points.

They play leaders Arsenal on Friday.

9. The dream Cup draw

Non-league club Boreham Wood pulled off another shock in the FA Cup, by beating Championship side Bournemouth.

They will face Everton in the next round, much to the delight of one player...

10. The more things change, the more they stay the same

Meanwhile, Nat Philips, who was loaned out to Bournemouth by Liverpool during the January transfer, has continued his personal tradition of going in for massive headers and wearing bandages on his head.

11. Playing the Kiddies in the cup

There was a lot of love for National League North side Kidderminster Harriers, who almost pulled off the FA Cup giant-killing of the weekend.

They led West Ham right up until extra time, only to be undone by goals from Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen.

12. Football as Renaissance art

And finally, in the National League, Grimsby Town earned a dramatic comeback victory over Notts County. A stoppage-time winner from Michee Efete ended an eight-match losing run for Grimsby and sent the away fans into delirium.