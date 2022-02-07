Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sean Morrison has scored 33 goals for Cardiff

Steve Morison says he will discuss Sean Morrison's future with Cardiff City's board of directors after the centre-back was ruled out for nine months.

Centre-back Morrison, 31, sees his Cardiff contract expire at the end of the season.

The Bluebirds captain suffered a serious knee injury during last Wednesday's win at Barnsley.

"It's a nine-month injury and we will have to assess things as we go along," said Cardiff boss Morison.

"I am sure there will be a conversation at some point with the board about what we do because obviously he has been a big servant for the football club."

Morrison has made almost 300 appearances since joining Cardiff from Reading in 2014.

He was named player of the year as they won promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18 and was a regular in the top flight when fit.

Morrison was making a 19th appearance of this campaign when he was forced off after just 11 minutes with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

In Morrison's absence, Cardiff academy product Oliver Denham made his first senior start in Sunday's FA Cup defeat at Liverpool.

Former under-23 coach Morison described the teenager's performance at Anfield as "excellent".

"Ollie Denham has come through that game and he looked like a Rolls Royce - he's cruised it," Morison said.

"He isn't going to have much tougher opponents than he has had today. He has now put himself right in the mix with the other defenders going forward."

Cardiff, who are 20th in the Championship, return to league action when they host 22nd-place Peterborough on Wednesday.