Bamford has scored 45 times since moving to Elland Road

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has said he is concerned by Patrick Bamford's lack of progress in his recovery from a foot injury sustained last month.

Bamford, 28, last played in December when he scored in Leeds' 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Bielsa said he "cannot predict" when the striker will return to the side as his injury "hasn't improved".

"He hasn't played for 15 games now, how can I not worry?" Bielsa said.

Bamford, who has suffered successive injuries this season, has only made six Premier League appearances and scored twice.

"He continues with the problems at the bottom of his foot and he hasn't started jogging," Bielsa added.

"His situation continues the same way and we can't predict when he will return because it depends on the pain going away so he can start jogging again.

"Since the injury started the pain hasn't gone away."

Leeds have also been without Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper since the pair suffered hamstring injuries in December, but Bielsa said both were in the "final stages of their recovery" and could feature in the coming weeks.

Leeds face Aston Villa on Wednesday in what, for Bielsa's side, will be a first match since 22 January.