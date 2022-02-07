Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Paul Cook took Chesterfield to the League One play-offs in his last spell at the club

Chesterfield are in talks with Paul Cook to return as manager as a replacement for the departed James Rowe, BBC Radio Sheffield understands.

The 54-year-old is hugely popular at Chesterfield, having led them to the League Two title and League One play-offs in his previous spell.

Cook has been out of the game since being sacked by League One side Ipswich Town in December.

The Spireites are second in the National League table.

As a player Cook was a cultured midfielder who played more than 600 games, and upon moving into management has won titles with Sligo Rovers, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan.

It was Portsmouth, who met his release clause, who ended his spell at Chesterfield after the play-off defeat by Preston in 2014-15.

Rowe left the Spireites on Friday by mutual consent, having been suspended on 24 January pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.