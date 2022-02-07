Last updated on .From the section Wales

Poppy Soper will train alongside Germanys Ann-Katrin Berger and Swedish international Zecira Musovic at Chelsea

Welsh goalkeeper Poppy Soper has joined Women's Super League club Chelsea on a dual registration deal with Plymouth Argyle.

Soper, 19, is a regular member of Gemma Grainger's Wales squad, although she is yet to be capped.

She will train with Chelsea and be available to play for the London club as well as Argyle.

"It's still a bit of a shock. I have known for a couple of weeks, but it's not sunk in properly yet," said Soper.

In a video posted on Argyle's social media, Soper added: "I have just been here training, doing what I can, and then all of a sudden Chelsea got in touch and invited me to train.

"Thankfully they have let me dual-sign, which means I am still getting games here, which is really good for my development. Then I am getting really good coaching there, so it's really good."

Soper has been with Argyle, who play in the Women's National League Southern Premier division, for the past two seasons.

She has a regular Wales squad member alongside Coventry United's Olivia Clark, 20, and the more experienced Laura O'Sullivan.