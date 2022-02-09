Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons earned a fourth consecutive Sportscene Predictions victory at the weekend after getting the better of Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland forward Kenny Miller as she bids to continue her winning streak.

AmyKenny
Aberdeen v Celtic1-21-3
Dundee United v Motherwell1-11-1
Heart of Midlothian v Dundee2-13-0
Rangers v Hibernian2-02-1
Ross County v Livingston1-22-2
St Mirren v St Johnstone1-01-0

All games at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday

Aberdeen v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Kenny's prediction: 1-3

Dundee United v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 3-0

Rangers v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Kenny's prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Steven Thompson40
Rachel Corsie30
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1150
Pundits1330
Amy v Pundits
P24W10D3L11

