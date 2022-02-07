Last updated on .From the section Irish

The game between Crusaders and Ballymena has been called off in line with NIFL's Covid Case policy

Tuesday's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Crusaders and Ballymena United at Seaview has been postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid Case policy.

NIFL confirmed that the match had been called off on Monday evening.

Four Tuesday games remain on, including Linfield v Larne, streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Portadown host Glentoran, Carrick play Cliftonville and Coleraine are at home to Dungannon Swifts.