National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 4Ricketts
  • 17Mendy
  • 24Stevens
  • 19Smith
  • 7Rees
  • 16Comley
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 2Reckord
  • 11Raymond
  • 14Clifton
  • 15Lewis
  • 29Orsi

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 2Densmore
  • 20White
  • 32Marriott
  • 17Pringle
  • 8Osborne
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 33Mudimu
  • 11Colclough
  • 15Kosylo
  • 27Leitch-Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Mooney
  • 10Hancock
  • 14Cooper
  • 19Morgan
  • 29Hulme
Referee:
Jacob Miles

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2696112838-1033
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Altrincham2886144052-1230
18Aldershot2886143244-1230
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2746172751-2418
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC