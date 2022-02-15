Boreham Wood v Altrincham

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 4Ricketts
- 17Mendy
- 24Stevens
- 19Smith
- 7Rees
- 16Comley
- 9Boden
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 2Reckord
- 11Raymond
- 14Clifton
- 15Lewis
- 29Orsi
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Thompson
- 2Densmore
- 20White
- 32Marriott
- 17Pringle
- 8Osborne
- 25Mullarkey
- 33Mudimu
- 11Colclough
- 15Kosylo
- 27Leitch-Smith
Substitutes
- 7Mooney
- 10Hancock
- 14Cooper
- 19Morgan
- 29Hulme
- Referee:
- Jacob Miles
Match report will appear here.