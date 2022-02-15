National League
BromleyBromley19:45StockportStockport County
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Stockport County

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 5Bush
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 8Arthurs
  • 17Webster
  • 7Coulson
  • 4Bingham
  • 12Wagstaff
  • 18Whitely
  • 22Alexander
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 2Partington
  • 10Alabi
  • 16Trotter
  • 34Cawley
  • 39Parsons

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Hogan
  • 5Palmer
  • 14Collar
  • 17Rydel
  • 15Johnson
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 22Quigley
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 3Kitching
  • 11Jennings
  • 20Newby
  • 27Crankshaw
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2696112838-1033
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Altrincham2886144052-1230
18Aldershot2886143244-1230
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2746172751-2418
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
