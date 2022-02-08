Scottish Gossip: Griffiths, Falkirk, Snodgrass, Aberdeen, Celtic, Sims, Ross County
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is close to joining Scottish League 1 side Falkirk on a deal to the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
Aberdeen will move for free agent Robert Snodgrass if the former Scotland midfielder decides to return to his homeland. (Express)
Celtic have included injured players Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Christopher Jullien in their Europa Conference League squad but January signing Yosuke Ideguchi and fellow midfielder Ismaila Soro have been omitted. (Sun)
IFK Gothenburg are expected to overlook Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas as they seek to sign up a new stopper before the Swedish transfer window closes next month. (Express)
The Scottish FA will urge the Scottish government to redevelop Hampden as part of a joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028. (Sun)
Martin Boyle's January exit is not the root of Hibernian's problems, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus, who believes things could improve against Rangers on Wednesday. (Record)
Romanian defender Kevin Ciubotaru, 18, says he rejected nine clubs to join Rangers and hopes to team up with fellow countryman Ianis Hagi. (Sun)
Ross County hope to land winger Josh Sims, who has been without a club since leaving Southampton last summer. (Express)