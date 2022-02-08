Last updated on .From the section Football

Nottingham Forest's victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup at the weekend was interrupted by a fan coming on to the pitch

The Premier League and English Football League have asked clubs to suggest ways to tackle anti-social behaviour during matches following a series of incidents involving fans.

It is one of eight questions the leagues have posed to clubs.

The most recent incident saw a Leicester City fan run on to the pitch and approach Nottingham Forest players during an FA Cup game on Sunday.

Fan disorder is believed to be a growing issue in football.

In the wake of trouble around his side's local derby against Crystal Palace last month, Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh said they had received "numerous reports of drug-taking in toilets".

The eight questions sent to clubs include whether they have experienced an increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder this season and, if so, which issues have increased, at what locations and from which groups of fans.

Clubs are also asked what data they collect on the incidents and who they share it with, any additional measures they have taken, and how satisfied they are with stewarding and policing at their stadium.

It is hoped the answers will create an idea of the patterns of behaviour, which will make disorder easier to address, with the prospect of creating a central data repository to share good practice.