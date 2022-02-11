Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are top of the table with 30 points having lost just once this season.

Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur is one of three WSL fixtures to be shown live on the BBC in March.

The match at the Emirates Stadium will be shown on BBC One on 26 March.

While BBC Two will show Arsenal v Birmingham at Meadow Park on 6 March and Manchester City v Tottenham at The Hive on March 13.

The BBC will televise 22 live WSL matches this season, with a minimum of 18 games on BBC TV.

Arsenal are currently top of the table, but Chelsea are just two points behind with a game in hand as the 2021-22 season looks set for a competitive finish.

Birmingham City are rooted at the bottom of the table with just four points and are battling to escape relegation.

Fourth-place Tottenham and sixth-place Manchester City also feature as they push for Champions League qualification.

A new report from Future Sport said the WSL brought in 5.9m new viewers to women's sport in 2021.