Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The fine margins at the top and bottom of the Scottish Premiership come into sharp focus again with yet another midweek card.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your club's preferred XI for a bumper Wednesday's evening.

All kick-offs times 19:45 GMT.

Aberdeen v Celtic

Aberdeen hope to have skipper Scott Brown available for the visit of his former club after the midfielder sat out the defeat at Livingston.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis is expected to remain out through illness.

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is back training after an ankle injury but will not make the game. Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti are all missing with hamstring injuries.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Since the game with Livingston the players have been itching to get back on to the pitch. I would expect a reaction.

"The boys have been brilliant at Pittodrie, the supporters have been great backing them and I am looking forward to more of the same."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We have got three games a week right up to the international break, and it will probably be the same afterwards. That's a lot of football and if we want to maintain levels, intensity and tempo, we are going to have to manage our players through that process.

"Sometimes that's going to mean making five subs, other times it might just mean we rotate players between games."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 11 away league trips to Aberdeen (W9 D2).

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee United v Motherwell

Dundee United will again be without Kieran Freeman, with the full-back suffering a muscle injury. Adrian Sporle and Charlie Mulgrew remain out - although the latter is expected to return to the squad soon.

Motherwell welcome back Liam Shaw after the on-loan Celtic midfielder had to sit out the visit of his parent club.

Mark O'Hara and Ricki Lamie are back in training following injury lay-offs. Both players have yet to play in 2022 and might have to wait for their comebacks.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "We are striving to add more attacking potency to our play and trying to get a breakthrough having been through a goal drought of late.

"The aim is to return to being the team people remembered us for in the earlier stages of the season. If we can do that then we'll be fine."

Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm: "Tony Watt is one of the best players I have ever played with. He's got so many good qualities in his game. So he is one to look out for, for sure.

"But I think that he thinks I'm one of the worst defenders to play against. When you saw his shins and knees in training, that was proof of that. Hopefully I can make his life a living hell on Wednesday, then I wish him all the best."

Did you know? Dundee United have only lost one of their last nine top-flight home games against Motherwell (W5 D3).

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hearts v Dundee

John Souttar is expected to return for Hearts after the Scotland centre-back missed the last two matches with an ankle issue.

Michael Smith remains sidelined after sitting out three games with a back problem and fellow defender Craig Halkett is likely to be absent until next month with a hamstring injury.

Dundee will be without the suspended Vontae Daley-Campbell after the on-loan Leicester defender was sent off in stoppage-time against Ross County. However, left-back Jordan Marshall is fit again.

Hearts striker Ellis Simms: "It gives me huge confidence when the fans are on my side and supporting me. When I step on the pitch it gives me that belief that they enjoy watching me play. That gives you motivation - you're playing for them at the end of the day and you just want to make them proud."

Dundee manager James McPake: "As a group we need to be more resilient. When the Ross County equaliser went in, the heads dropped, and that was a sucker punch, but you can't let that affect you in football. Collectively, we have spoken about that and we need to be better at that."

Did you know? Hearts striker Liam Boyce has been directly involved in 10 goals in 11 Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee (6 goals, 4 assists).

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Hibernian

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack picked up an ankle knock in Sunday's 5-0 demolition of Hearts, while manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said Aaron Ramsey is not ready to start.

Glen Kamara or Steven Davis could replace Jack in central midfield after featuring as substitutes at the weekend.

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon looks set to miss a fourth successive match with a heel problem.

Midfielder Joe Newell missed Saturday's defeat to St Mirren after limping out of the Edinburgh derby and is not expected to recover in time, while Kyle Magennis is still some way off being ready to return from his own long-term injury and Harry Clarke is not expected to be fit until the end of March.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: "We showed the way we can play [against Hearts] and that is our standard. That's the level you want to reach every game.

"We were very dominating and that's good to see. The case is now to make sure we keep the levels and be sharp and also be able to confront when players aren't doing it or making mistakes."

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "I said when we took over that there would be wins and losses. I knew where the club was at. There was a reason we were seventh so we've got a lot of work to do.

"We're still there pushing for fourth and we're going to push for fourth until the last day, and we're still in a cup competition."

Did you know? Hibs have lost each of their last six visits to Ibrox, with five of those coming by a margin of a single goal.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Livingston

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could return from a knee injury and Kayne Ramsay is pushing for a recall after illness.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Saturday's win over Dundee after missing the midweek draw against Aberdeen with a broken nose.

Livingston striker Joel Nouble returns from suspension but Cristian Montano is banned after his red card in the 2-1 win against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Andrew Shinnie rejoins the visitors' squad after becoming a father at the weekend.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "I'm expecting nothing other than what we have faced in the last three games - a team that work ever so hard. We know exactly what's in front of us and we are really looking forward to them coming back to the grass up here."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think it is going to be a really tight game and most of the games we have had this season anyway have been extremely tight.

"A wee bit of creativity, a bit of individual brilliance, an officiating decision or a mistake, that is what is probably going to decide the game."

Did you know? Livingston have alternated between defeat and victory in each of their last six league games (three wins, three losses), beating Aberdeen last time out.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v St Johnstone

St Mirren striker Curtis Main suffered a reaction after coming on in the 1-0 win against Hibernian at the weekend and will miss out, along with the injured Eamonn Brophy.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane faces a knee operation and is unlikely to play again this season, while midfielder Melker Hallberg is suspended.

Michael O'Halloran is rated "touch and go" by manager Callum Davidson, and recently-signed strikers Nadir Ciftci and Theo Bair will miss the trip to Paisley but should be back soon.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Clean sheets are important and thankfully Hibs didn't score the five goals that their manager thought they should have done. There was a certain highlights show as well on Saturday night that I thought did us a complete disservice.

"There are many ways to win a game. Sometimes I think managers try to put a gloss on their own performances."

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon: "The new guys have settled in well. They've impressed a lot on the field and in training, and just as importantly off the field. They're all good lads who want to be here and work hard.

"Having that in the dressing room is massive for us because we're a club that has built ourselves on that foundation for years of having that fight, character and heart."

Did you know? Four of the last seven league meetings have finished goalless, with St Johnstone keeping a clean sheet in six games in that sequence.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team