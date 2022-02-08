Club World Cup - Semi-finals
PalmeirasPalmeiras0Al AhlyAl Ahly0

Palmeiras v Al Ahly

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Palmeiras

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Pereira da Silva
  • 2Rocha Aquino
  • 15Gómez
  • 13Garcia Teixeira
  • 22Piquerez
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 8Vivian
  • 7Pereira Rodrigues Sotero
  • 23Cavalcante Veiga
  • 14Furtado Scarpa
  • 10da Silva Barbosa

Substitutes

  • 4Kuscevic
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 11Ribeiro Silva
  • 12Rocha de Oliveira
  • 16Brum Silva Acosta
  • 19Vasconcelos Lopes
  • 20Atuesta
  • 26Cerqueira Paim
  • 29Navarro Leal
  • 30Marques Siqueira
  • 31Oliveira Mendes
  • 42Lomba do Nascimento

Al Ahly

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Lotfi Mostafa
  • 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
  • 5Aziz Rabia
  • 12Ashraf
  • 30Hany Eldemerdash
  • 15Dieng
  • 17El Soleya
  • 21Maaloul
  • 14El Shahat
  • 27Mahmoud
  • 19Magdi Morsy

Substitutes

  • 8Abdul Fattah
  • 10Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Soliman Said
  • 20Wahid
  • 24Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 28Mahmoud
  • 29Miquissone
  • 31Shobeir
  • 33Alaa Abdallah
  • 35Abdelkader Radwan
  • 45Tarek
  • 66Maghraby
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPalmeirasAway TeamAl Ahly
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly).

  2. Post update

    Dudu (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Taher Mohamed (Al Ahly) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luan Garcia (Palmeiras).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rony (Palmeiras) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Rocha.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dudu (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th February 2022

Top Stories