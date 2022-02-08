Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Kyle Letheren kept a clean sheet in Morecambe's play-off final win against Newport County last season

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren has left League One club Morecambe by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old joined the Shrimps in January 2021, helping his side earn promotion out of League Two through the play-offs last season.

Letheren has played 14 games for Morecambe this season but has appeared just once since 2 January.

The Lancashire club have signed goalkeepers Trevor Carson and Adam Smith in the past few weeks.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: "Myself and Kyle have spoken at length and decided it was the right time for him to move on, he understandably wants to play games and further his career, this gives him the best chance of doing that."