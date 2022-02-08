Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola defends players after night out
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended some of his players after they were filmed on a night out.
Footage on social media showing Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester.
"The video didn't show exactly what happened - dinner together, sober, enjoying [time] with their mates and some of the backroom staff," said Guardiola.
"But they will be fined because they didn't invite me!"
Grealish and City team-mate Phil Foden were warned by Guardiola over their conduct in December after they were pictured on a night out after City's 7-0 home win over Leeds United.
However, on this occasion, the City manager did not have an issue with his players going out.
"The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them - Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect," added Guardiola.
Asked if his players get unfairly treated, the City boss said: "In this case, yes."
