Wrexham are set to regain the Racecourse Stadium freehold, co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have confirmed.

Wrexham's chairmen say talks with owners Wrexham Glyndwr University are at an advanced stage with the purchase expected to be completed before April.

The Hollywood actors announced the news on the day they celebrated one year in charge of the National League club.

Wrexham have not owned the ground's freehold since 2011.

"It was clear even before we bought Wrexham that bringing the Racecourse Ground back to the club was massively important for the fans," said the co-chairmen.

"There is nothing more symbolic that owning your own home and while Wrexham Glyndwr University have always been supportive of our ambition, we are delighted to now have control of our own destiny."

Wrexham's Hollywood owners said in June 2021 that they wanted the National League club to regain the freehold of their Racecourse Stadium, the oldest football stadium in the world still hosting international games.

There are plans to redevelop the Kop as part of the wider Wrexham Gateway Project.

One year on... Wrexham's Hollywood dream

It was one year ago that Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney invested an immediate £2m into Wrexham after completing their takeover.

"The year has gone in the blink of an eye, we have learned so much and more importantly feel like we are fully integrated into everything Wrexham," they said in a statement.

"There can be no doubt that the highlight of the year was our visit in October.

"The reception, experience and general feel of warmth moved both of us beyond anything we could have possibly imagined and made us even more determined to be successful.

"We have provided the manager with the playing resources to give ourselves the best chance of gaining promotion."

Wrexham broke their transfer record to sign striker Ollie Palmer from League One AFC Wimbledon for £300,000 during the January transfer window.

Tom O'Connor and Callum McFadzean were also signed from EFL clubs in January following the high profile summer signings of Paul Mullin, Ben Tozer and Aaron Hayden.

Phil Parkinson's side are currently seventh in the National League, eight points behind leaders Stockport County.

A timeline of Wrexham's Hollywood takeover

Early 2020: Wrexham director Spencer Harris is approached by an intermediary about a potential change in ownership of the club.

Summer 2020: Harris and his fellow directors agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the interested parties, not realising the need for secrecy was due to the prospective investors being Hollywood stars.

23 September 2020: Members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) vote overwhelmingly to allow talks that could lead to an entire takeover of the club to go ahead at a special general meeting.

24 September 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney are announced by Wrexham as the potential investors.

8 November 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney present their vision for the club to the Wrexham Supporters Trust over Zoom, saying they want to turn the club into "a global force".

16 November 2020: Over 98% of supporters vote in favour of the takeover.

18 November 2020: Wrexham's soon-to-be owners Reynolds and McElhenney donate £6,000 to adapt Wrexham fan Aiden Stott's home.

22 November 2020: Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals he has spoken to Reynolds and McElhenney and predicts they will "take the club to the next level".

30 November 2020: Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says he is to work as an adviser at Wrexham.

15 December 2020: Moore tells BBC Sport Wales that Reynolds and McElhenney are "in it for the long haul".

19 January 2021: Wrexham announce that the board have concluded negotiation of the Share Purchase Agreement and have exchanged contracts.

27 January 2021: Reynolds and McElhenney donate money to strengthen the Wrexham squad despite the takeover not being complete.

5 February 2021:The Financial Conduct Authority approves the proposed takeover of Wrexham by McElhenney and Reynolds.

9 February, 2021:Wrexham's Hollywood takeover is completed.

12 March, 2021:Fleur Robinson is confirmed as Wrexham's new CEO.

29 May, 2021: Wrexham finish eighth in the National League, missing out on the play-offs.

30 May, 2021:Manager Dean Keates is sacked.

1 June, 2021: Les Reed is announced as a new advisor to the board.

30 June, 2021:TikTok is announced as new shirt sponsor, as the new home shirt is launched.

1 July, 2021: Phil Parkinson is appointed as the new Wrexham manager.

18 July, 2021:Jake Hyde signs for Wrexham, their first signing for a transfer fee in four years.

23 July, 2021: League Two top scorer Paul Mullin signs for Wrexham in a shock move.

12 September, 2021: Wrexham announce EA Sports partnership and become first non-league side to feature in video game Fifa.

26 October, 2021: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' visit for first time.

24 January, 2022:Ollie Palmer signs for Wrexham AFC for a club-record fee.

9 February, 2022: Wrexham's chairmen say talks with owners Wrexham Glyndwr University are at an advanced stage for the the purchase of the freehold of the Racecourse Ground.