Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran captain Patrick McClean was sent off for a terrible challenge on Greg Hall on 32 minutes

Oisin Conaty scored an injury-time equaliser as Portadown drew 1-1 with 10-man Glentoran, a result which moved Linfield to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Conor McMenamin had netted late for the Glens after Patrick McClean was sent off in the first half.

Christy Manzinga scored the decisive goal as Linfield beat Larne 2-1.

Cliftonville held off Carrick Rangers to win 3-2 while Coleraine eased past Dungannon Swifts 2-0.

Tuesday's results leave Glentoran level on points with rivals Linfield heading into Friday's derby at the Oval, with the Blues ahead on goal difference, while Paddy McLaughlin's Reds remain in title contention four points back from the leading duo.

The match between Crusaders and Ballymena United at Seaview was postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid case policy.

It was a dramatic evening in the title race which saw the leader change several times but Manzinga's 20th goal of the season sent Linfield top come the end of play.

Some willing running up front from Manzinga aside, the match got off to a slow start with two Davy McDaid shots easily saved by home keeper Chris Johns the only efforts of note before Stephen Fallon's opener.

A dull first half was lit up in the 38th minute, though, as Fallon pressed Ben Doherty and robbed him of possession before getting his head up and delivering a beautiful 20-yard chip over outrushing goalkeeper Conor Devlin and in.

Larne looked to be more on the front foot as the second half commenced, but an early shot from Andy Scott was too close to Johns and Fuad Sule's effort from distance was well wide.

The visitors' equaliser arrived on 65 minutes when substitute Ronan Hale, strongly linked with a move to Linfield in January, was on hand to score the rebound after a Lee Lynch shot was saved by Johns before deflecting off Conor Pepper into Hale's path.

Larne's Lee Bonis headed over from close range before Manzinga hit the winner with 17 minutes remaining, displaying impressive technique to drill home low after a weak Matthew Clarke corner somehow made its way to him at the back post.

Stephen Fallon scored a superb opener at Windsor Park

Late drama in Portadown

At Shamrock Park, Glentoran spurned early chances through Robbie McDaid, Seanan Clucas and Jay Donnelly before the turning point came on 32 minutes.

McClean, captain for the night with Marcus Kane on the bench, was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Greg Hall after the defender lunged in after winning the initial challenge. Referee Evan Boyce immediately dismissed McClean for the tackle, and the Glentoran man had no complaints with the decision.

In a cagey second-half, in which Hrvoje Plum hit the post for the Glens and Portadown forward Adam Salley fired over from close range after McDaid had cleared Harry Murphy's header off the line, McMenamin looked like he had secured three points when he converted from Shay McCartan's cross on 86 minutes.

However, there was a further twist to come when Hall, unharmed in the earlier challenge, found space on the right and his low ball was tapped home by Conaty.

Portadown could have secured the three points just seconds later but Aaron McCarey was alert to deny Salley and limit the damage in the title battle.

Paul Doolin's side remain second from bottom in the relegation play-off spot but are now five points clear of Warrenpoint Town at the foot of the table.

Oisin Conaty netted in injury-time to rescue a big point for Portadown

Reds keep in touch with leaders

Ronan Doherty bagged a double as Cliftonville edged Carrick Rangers 3-2 at Taylor's Avenue to stay in title contention with their Belfast rivals.

Doherty scored the only goal as the Reds beat Rangers in the Irish Cup on Saturday and he was the star man again three days later.

Paul O'Neill set up his 17th-minute opener as Doherty connected first-time to arrow the ball into the bottom corner.

The game burst into life in the second half with Mark Surgenor glancing in at near post to level from a corner.

Doherty headed in at the back post to restore Cliftonville's lead and substitute Joe Gormely rifled home from a rebound to make it 3-1.

Carrick pulled one back late on when Chris Gallagher deflected the ball into his own net from a corner but the Reds secured a big three points with at least one of the leading pair set to drop points in Friday's derby.

Josh Carson and Curtis Allen netted for Coleraine

Coleraine see off Swifts

Coleraine strengthened their grip on sixth position in the table with a 2-0 home win over Dungannon Swifts.

The home side were awarded a penalty on 33 minutes when Aaron Jarvis burst from midfield into the penalty area, only to be unceremoniously upended by Cahal McGinty.

Lyndon Kane has been in a rich run of goalscoring form recently but on this occasion, Swifts keeper Declan Dunne dived to his right to push away the Coleraine skipper's spot kick.

The game was turned on its head with two goals in as many minutes close to the interval. First, Glackin released Curtis Allen who ran through to coolly slot past Dunne.

Barely had the celebrations subsided until Josh Carson intercepted a risky pass, broke through a challenge before sending Dunne the wrong way.

Dungannon offered more of a threat after the break with Ben Gallagher's effort parried by Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane and from Ryan Mayse's follow-up effort, Kane was well-placed to hack the ball off the goal-line.

At the other end, Coleraine came close to extending their lead when Aaron Jarvis' cross drifted towards goal and came back off the top of the crossbar.

Gareth Deane ensured a clean sheet for Coleraine with a superb stop, re-adjusting his position to acrobatically turn over James Knowles' deflected free kick.