Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez scored as Inter Milan beat Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.
Dzeko gave Inter a second-minute lead against his old club with a powerful volley from Ivan Perisic's cross.
Nicolo Barella's long-range strike hit the bar after six minutes as Inter dominated early on at the San Siro.
Alexis Sanchez's 25-yard drive into the top corner settled the tie and Jose Mourinho's Roma lost England striker Tammy Abraham to injury late on.
Inter will face AC Milan or Lazio in the semi-finals.
Home fans sang Mourinho's name with the Portuguese having led them to the treble in 2009-10.
The Serie A leaders are in contention for all three trophies under Simone Inzaghi this season.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 45'minutes
- 36Darmian
- 23BarellaSubstituted forCalhanogluat 85'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 22VidalSubstituted forVecinoat 85'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDumfriesat 85'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forMartínezat 76'minutes
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 20Calhanoglu
- 21Cordaz
- 32Dimarco
- 97Radu
Roma
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 38mins
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da SilvaSubstituted forKumbullaat 45'minutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 27OliveiraSubstituted forPellegriniat 70'minutes
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forCristanteat 70'minutes
- 5ViñaSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 76'minutes
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 22ZanioloBooked at 37mins
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18