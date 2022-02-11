Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Julie Nelson has won more caps for Northern Ireland than any other female player

Julie Nelson, Northern Ireland's most-capped women, has not been named in Kenny Shiels' squad for February's internationals in Spain.

Northern Ireland face the Faroe Islands, Switzerland and Romania in a 10-day training camp in Marbella from 14-23 February.

Caragh Hamilton and Louise McDaniel are also missing from the 23-player panel.

Midfielders Megan Bell and Sam Kelly have been named after returning from injury alongside defender Abbie Magee.

Nelson, who has been ever-present under manager Shiels and won 122 caps since making her debut in 2004, is coming back from injury alongside Glentoran winger Hamilton.

Cliftonville midfielder McDaniel, Reds team-mate Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Southampton's Ciara Watling and Crusaders Strikers defender Rachel McLaren are also left out.

However, Shiels is boosted by the return of Linfield's Magee, who injured her ACL prior to April's Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine, and Kelly, who is back from injury for the first time since June's friendly with Scotland.

Highly-rated Bell, 20, is named in a Northern Ireland squad for the first time in two years following her 18-month recovery after having a titanium rod hammered into right leg after sustaining a stress fracture.

Crusaders forward Emily Wilson is also included after sitting out November's double-header with North Macedonia with a knock while Glentoran's Danielle Maxwell and Southampton defender Laura Rafferty have also been handed a call-up.

Of the 23 players named, 12 are from the 22-domestic players who are in full-time training at Newforge ahead of the Euro 2022 finals.

NI midfielder Bell on 'horrendous' surgery and 18-month recovery

The first game in Spain, against Faroe Islands, is scheduled to be played on Thursday 17 February with a 15:00 GMT kick-off. The Faroese, whom Northern Ireland faced in the qualifiers for this summer's Women's Euros, are currently ranked 99th in the world.

Game two will see Shiels' side take on Switzerland on Sunday 20 February (11:00 GMT). Like Northern Ireland, the Swiss will be competing at Women's Euro 2022. Their global ranking is 17th.

The Romanians are ranked 42nd in the world and missed out on an appearance at the Euros when finishing third in their qualifying group behind Belgium and Switzerland. The game against Romania takes place in Marbella on Wednesday 23 February, 11:00 GMT.

The camp takes place as Northern Ireland build preparations for April's World Cup qualifiers against Austria and England before a maiden international tournament at Euro 2022 this summer.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Lee University, USA), Becky Flaherty (Huddersfield Town).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City), Abbie Magee (Linfield), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Demi Vance (Rangers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Sam Kelly (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Megan Bell (Rangers), Rachel Furness (Liverpool).

Forwards: Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Simone Magill (Everton), Kerry Beattie (Glasgow City), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).