Celtic will close their standing section, which houses the Green Brigade fans group, for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie with Raith Rovers after police and the council raised safety concerns following supporters' use of pyrotechnics at last week's Old Firm derby. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic is a summer transfer target for Leicester City and "many clubs" are also interested, according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are monitoring Schalke goalkeeper Martin Fraisl, the 28-year-old Austrian who is out of contract at the Bundesliga 2 side this summer. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney backs misfiring striker Kevin Nisbet, who has netted once in his last 11 league games, to rediscover his scoring touch and says: "I'm really confident he is going to be a big player for me". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits he was taken aback by the scale of criticism his side faced for last week's 3-0 defeat to Celtic, but says the derby loss has galvanised the players, who responded by thumping Hearts 5-0. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass - linked with a move for former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass - insists there is no panic to sign players in the free agent market. (Press & Journal) external-link