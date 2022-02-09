Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Zeno Rossi played 20 games on loan at Kilmarnock last season as they suffered relegation from the Premiership

Dundee have signed Bournemouth defender Zeno Rossi on loan until the end of the season as they attempt to climb off the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year-old had agreed to join prior to last week's transfer deadline only for a technical hitch at Bournemouth's end to delay the deal.

However, Fifa have now ruled the move can proceed.

Rossi will go into the squad for Wednesday's game at Hearts as Dundee seek a first win in 10 league games.

The defender has featured seven times for Bournemouth this season and spent last term on loan at Kilmarnock.