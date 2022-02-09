Watch some of the best bit of action from Helen Ward's Wales career

Wales forward Helen Ward says she is focusing on collective success rather than her own personal milestone.

Ward, 35, who has 97 caps, could reach 100 caps in this month's Pinatar Cup in Spain, where Wales play three games.

The Watford striker says boss Gemma Grainger should focus on using Wales' squad players in the tournament.

"If I can get an appearance in them, fantastic, I will be delighted, but if I don't make all three games then we move onto the next one," she said.

Wales' women are hoping to qualify for a major tournament for the first time, with a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand their immediate goal.

While winning their qualification group over France now seems impossible, Wales are currently second, enough to ensure a play-off spot.

Ward says her own aspirations are less of a priority than preparation for Wales' remaining four qualifiers, as Wales host leaders France on Friday, 8 April at Parc y Scarlets before a trip to Kazakhstan on 12 April.

The campaign concludes with two games in September against Greece and Slovenia.

"It [100 caps] is tantalisingly close, but at the forefront of my mind is the performance of the team and getting the most out of us as a group," Ward told BBC Radio Wales Drive.

"I have been grabbing the caps slowly over the last couple of years due to a number of reasons, injuries and things, so I know there are three games ahead, but I think the most important thing for Gemma and the squad is to use those games in the best way possible for the team.

As well as Watford, Ward has also played for Arsenal, Chelsea, Reading and London Bees.

"The group has to come first and the games in Spain are really important.

"We are coming up against France in our next qualifier, a fantastic tier one team, so if we can work out a way of playing in these next three games that will really suit us when we play [France] at Parc y Scarlets, that's what will really benefit the group.

"It's fantastic for Gemma to have the 10 days and three games to look at the whole squad and I know she intends to look at as many players as possible."

Wales' top scorer had previously said she has "dared to dream," about reaching the exclusive 100-cap club, joining the group of Jess Fishlock, Loren Dykes, Sophie Ingle, Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger says there is no doubt Ward will reach the milestone, whether in the Pinatar Cup or not.

"Helen epitomises what we want... in terms of being a leader, the mentality she has, the resilience she has, the absolute responsibility she takes in being a role model on and off the pitch," Grainger said.

"On the pitch her goalscoring ability and experience makes her a fundamental part of the team and she's also a good sounding board for me off the pitch.

"But [my job] it is about getting the best out of her on the pitch. We are both very aware of how many caps she is on! It's about handling it right to get her to 100 caps, which we will."