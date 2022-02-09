Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham have said they "remain disappointed with the level of officiating" in the Women's Super League despite being successful in their appeal to overturn a red card.

Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey was dismissed by referee Robert Whitton during the defeat by Leicester on Sunday.

Birmingham had the red card rescinded after they launched an appeal with the aid of video and photo evidence.

Ramsey will now be available for Sunday's game with Tottenham.

The 21-year-old stopper, who is on loan from Manchester United, was sent off for fouling Jess Sigsworth, who then converted Leicester's penalty.

In a statement released on Wednesday, bottom-of-the-table Birmingham said: "Despite being successful in its appeal, the club remain disappointed with the level of officiating in the Barclays FA Women's Super League this season.

"We hope for continued dialogue with the FA and PGMOL to improve the standard across all female leagues in England."

The standard of refereeing in women's football has come under increased scrutiny as the quality and profile of the game has improved.

All officials in the top two flights of women's football are part-time, but in January, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall called for WSL referees to become full-time professionals after his side conceded a controversial goal at Manchester City.

Last year, the Football Association said it had no plans to introduce full-time referees to the WSL for at least three years.

Sunday's defeat by Leicester at St Andrews left Birmingham five points adrift of the Foxes at the foot of the WSL table.