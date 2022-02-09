Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Medical staff from both teams came to the aid of Dan Happe, who has played more than 140 times for the O's since his debut in 2017

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe is to have surgery after suffering a serious knee injury in his side's League Two defeat at Exeter City.

The 23-year-old dislocated his right knee early in the second half and was taken to hospital.

No timescale has been given for how long it will take Happe to recover from the injury, which overshadowed a late victory for Exeter at St James Park.

"It looked terrible, I really feel for him," said O's boss Kenny Jackett.

"He's such a hard-working lad and he was having a good game as well.

"The worst ones usually are innocuous injuries like that, where he just turned. You could tell he was in trouble straight away with nobody near him," he told BBC Radio London.