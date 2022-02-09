Last updated on .From the section Football

Charlton Gauvain's opener was his third goal of the season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey got their biggest win of the season as they beat Staines Town 8-2.

Six goals in 14 minutes saw Guernsey 4-2 up at half time - Charlton Gauvain and Ross Allen put the islanders 2-0 ahead before Maciej Tajs got one back.

Matt Loaring made it 3-1, Jack Torbett's free-kick closed the gap before Allen was injured scoring his 38th-minute second goal.

Tom Jackson, an own goal and penalties from Matt Loaring and Will Fazackerley completed the win.

The islanders could have scored more against the league's bottom side - who they beat 6-2 at Footes Lane on 12 December - as they created numerous chances including a Glenn Le Tissier strike that hit the bar just before half time.

The victory secured Guernsey's first back-to-back wins this season and moves the club five points clear of the relegation places in in Isthmian League South Central with at least five games in hand on the sides around them.