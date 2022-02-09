AC Milan v Lazio

AC MilanAC Milan3LazioLazio0
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBennacerat 45'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 61'minutes
- 10Díaz
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forRebicat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 12Rebic
- 22Lazetic
- 23Tomori
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Reina
- 23HysajSubstituted forLazzariat 61'minutes
- 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 15mins
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 77Marusic
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 32CataldiSubstituted forLeivaat 51'minutes
- 88BasicSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 51'minutes
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 51'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forMoro Prescoliat 68'minutes
- 20Zaccagni
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 6Leiva
- 9Pedro
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 16Kamenovic
- 18Romero
- 26Radu
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 29Lazzari
- 31Adamonis
- 44Floriani
- Referee:
- Simone Sozza
Match Stats
Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamLazio
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10