Italian Coppa Italia
AC MilanAC Milan3LazioLazio0

AC Milan v Lazio

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBennacerat 45'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 61'minutes
  • 10Díaz
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forRebicat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 12Rebic
  • 22Lazetic
  • 23Tomori
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Reina
  • 23HysajSubstituted forLazzariat 61'minutes
  • 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 15mins
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 77Marusic
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 32CataldiSubstituted forLeivaat 51'minutes
  • 88BasicSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 51'minutes
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 51'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forMoro Prescoliat 68'minutes
  • 20Zaccagni

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 6Leiva
  • 9Pedro
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 16Kamenovic
  • 18Romero
  • 26Radu
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 29Lazzari
  • 31Adamonis
  • 44Floriani
Referee:
Simone Sozza

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Wednesday 9th February 2022

