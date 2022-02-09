Scottish Women's Premier League 1
Rangers 4-0 Hamilton Academical Women

Rangers extended their lead at the top of SWPL1 to five points after victory over Hamilton Academical.

Malky Thomson's side went top on Sunday after beating 14-time champions Glasgow City and now have a sizeable cushion with 12 games remaining.

Kayla McCoy scored twice before the break, either side of a Zoe Ness effort, as they swept aside the division's bottom side.

Kirsty Howat added a fourth after the interval to seal an easy victory.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1514105975243
2Glasgow City1512214994038
3Celtic15113152104236
4Hibernian157262114723
5Motherwell165291942-2317
6Aberdeen Women145182032-1216
7Hearts1641111237-2513
8Spartans162771440-2613
9Partick Thistle Women143381539-2412
10Hamilton Academical Women161213940-315
