Panutche Camara was part of the Argyle side that narrowly lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup last week

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says the club has taken up an option to extend influential midfielder Panutche Camara's contract.

The 24-year-old Guinea Bissau international will stay at Home Park for next season as a result.

He has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and has impressed for Argyle this season.

Schumacher says the club have also offered the midfielder a new deal beyond next season on improved terms.

"He's going to be our player next year," Schumacher said.

"We've offered him a new deal so the ball's in his court; it's an improved deal.

"I don't know exactly where the talks are at with his agent, but it's on the table for him."

Camara has scored seven goals in 83 appearances since moving to Home Park from Crawley Town in the summer of 2020.

"He's improved so much from when he first came in," Schumacher added.

"He was somebody that I was really really keen to try and bring to the club because being a midfield player, I was always saying to (former Argyle manager) Ryan (Lowe) 'he would be my worst nightmare to ever play against in midfield' because he's got these long legs, you think you've got the ball and he just takes it off you.

"It took him a bit of time to figure out the system, but since then his growth has been outstanding.

"He's still got room for improvement, he knows that, we still need to work on his end product."