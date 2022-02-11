Alex Neil: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich and Preston boss as new head coach

Alex Neil
Alex Neil won 72 of his 191 games in charge of Preston North End in all competitions - a win rate of 37.7%

Sunderland have appointed former Norwich City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil as their new head coach on a 12-month rolling deal.

The 40-year-old joins after the League One Black Cats parted company with Lee Johnson following their 6-0 thrashing by Bolton Wanderers on 29 January.

Neil's arrival comes after negotiations ended with former boss Roy Keane.

The Scot will take charge of Saturday's game at AFC Wimbledon with his new side fourth in the table.

"It is a privilege to be head coach of Sunderland AFC," Neil said.

"Everything that I saw from the players this morning made me really confident and gave me belief, so what we now need to do is replicate that on a matchday - when it matters - under scrutiny and under pressure.

"Our task is to try to win as many games as we possibly can and at this moment in time we are focused on this season and this season alone."

Former Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning will be Neil's assistant at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland had been second in League One after their win against Portsmouth on 22 January, but since Johnson's sacking, they subsequently lost against Doncaster and Cheltenham to drop to fourth.

Neil's managerial career has seen promotions with both Hamilton and Norwich to the Scottish and English top flights.

He won promotion with the Canaries to the Premier League after they beat Middlesbrough in the 2015 Championship play-off final - a win which came just five months after he took charge at Carrow Road.

Having taken over at Deepdale in 2017 from Simon Grayson - who left to join Sunderland at the time - Neil oversaw mid-table stability for Preston in the Championship.

He was sacked last season, however, after just one win in nine Championship matches with the club 16th and nine points off the relegation places.

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew_JG8921, today at 20:55

    Guarantee he’ll take Sunderland in the playoffs but good to see him back in football manager job and as head coach of Sunderland. Wish him best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 21:53

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Each to their own, but not sure what this is all about lad.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 21:02

    He has the job now, the only thing to do is back the Team and the Manager. He is a decent guy. Good luck Sunderland.

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, today at 21:10

      Football Jim replied:
      Same was said about Ross Parkinson and Johnson and they all failed.

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 20:59

    He is a good manager. He did well at Norwich, Hamilton and Preston. I am Scottish and hope he does well at Sunderland.

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, today at 21:20

      Football Jim replied:
      If he did well why did they both sack him ?????

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 21:29

    An excellent appointment....

  • Comment posted by Catch23, today at 21:13

    Might work out, might not. It's fairly low risk on a 12 month rolling contract. The time he was in charge of my team (Norwich) from replacing Neil Adams to the play off final are some of my most cherished times supporting my club. They played some glorious football. He wasn't that bad in the premier league and almost kept us up. Unfortunately, he spent too much money on mediocre players.

    • Reply posted by Early Ball, today at 22:10

      Early Ball replied:
      Did he sign Godfrey and Maddison?

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 21:02

    Good luck Alex.....#Accieslegend

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 21:50

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      That's nothing to brag about though is it? Up there with the likes of Colin Harris and Fergie lol.

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 21:23

    People too quick to critacise a manager even before a ball been kicked. Could be the type of manager to take you up! If your team responds well to him then you have the perfect fit

    • Reply posted by Southsider, today at 21:40

      Southsider replied:
      Peaked at Hamilton Acccies really, had them playing some good stuff in the SPFL for half a season.

  • Comment posted by gurks, today at 21:02

    Sunderland can’t really attract a premiere league or Championship manager , so I think it’s a good appointment. Make the most .

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, today at 21:04

      Football Jim replied:
      We cant because we have an unambitious board not because of SAFC.

  • Comment posted by davebmk, today at 21:23

    I'm quite happy to have Alex Neil, liked the idea of someone like Patrick Kisnarbo, but mid-season probably best to stick with someone with EFL experience. Neil's record looks like it could be upgraded given the spending restrictions he's faced. He must fix our defensive frailty, without which we'd be in an automatic spot. Surprised that Johnson couldn't do that, but let's give Neil our support.

  • Comment posted by Hovedan, today at 21:25

    A very underwhelming appointment indeed. Expect play offs, lose, sack and repeat in 12 months time. Rolling contract says it all about the confidence of the appointment!

    • Reply posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 21:30

      SouthCoastMackem replied:
      What would be an overwhelming appointment for you ?

  • Comment posted by Orv, today at 21:23

    Surely Mick McCarthy would have got them up

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 21:21

    Criminally underrated manager. Loved him at Norwich!

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 21:46

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Lol he makes Farke look like a genius.

  • Comment posted by Disco pants, today at 21:05

    Doesn't matter who the manager is, they'll bottle it again. But they are lucky they didn't get Keane back, anyone is better for team spirit that that misery.

    • Reply posted by darth, today at 21:20

      darth replied:
      niel is a lot better than some of these people think he came down from scotland and got norwich up then was sacked look at them now i dont know what went on at preston but he seems to get the sh*t end of the stick i hope he gets better treatment at sunderland and i hope he does well for you all the best {lcfc fan}

  • Comment posted by Teddsy, today at 21:05

    I like the the look of his jib, he will do well

  • Comment posted by Deryck, today at 21:00

    Any manager will be gamble, some pay off some don't

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 21:11

    Sideways move as far I can see, hope I'm wrong though, would love Sunderland back in the Championship

  • Comment posted by Johnap, today at 21:10

    I am not expecting anything.

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 21:55

    Wanted Keane to get it. Will have to continue to watch Sky football without sound now.

  • Comment posted by OzTB, today at 21:53

    Under the circumstances I doubt they could of found anyone better being a third tier club after all, Neil's record in the championship and Scotland isn't too shabby.

    • Reply posted by Boxy, today at 21:56

      Boxy replied:
      Have

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 21:39

    Should have got Steve Bruce on board before he went to West Brum.

