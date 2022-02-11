Fourteen gameweeks to go and it's time to start thinking about how you're going to use your remaining Fantasy Premier League chips this season.

We had fantasy football fixtures guru Ben Crellin on the Fantasy 606 podcast this week to look at where the double gameweeks and the blank gameweeks are going to fall and what the best strategies might be to navigate those.

If you're lucky, or some might argue astute, then you might still have the full complement of a wildcard, two free hits, a triple captain and bench boost available to you, in which case you're in great shape to attack the rest of the season.

Let's start with the triple captain because that looks like it's going to be the most straightforward.

Liverpool are one of eight teams to enjoy two matches in gameweek 26 with enticing home fixtures against Norwich and Leeds.

That means a vast amount of managers will give the armband to Mohamed Salah and triple up. Chris Sutton describes those managers, and I'm one of them, as the "Salah bore brigade" but if you don't want to get left behind then you might just have to follow suit.

On the other hand if you're playing catch-up in your mini-leagues then you might have to gamble and back against Salah, maybe even giving it to one of his team-mates that week like Sadio Mane or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Those fixtures certainly look promising for Liverpool in gameweek 26 but just a word of warning that they face Chelsea in the League Cup final just four days after the Leeds game, so can you guarantee Salah will start both Premier League fixtures?

And let's not forget there are plenty of other players with double gameweeks to come who could do just as well as Salah. You only have to look at Bruno Fernandes's 23 points in gameweek 22 to realise that.

Crellin told us that gameweek 36 is likely to see lots of teams with two fixtures so that might be one for your bench boost chip if you can line up a squad with 15 double gameweek players.

The best way to do that is by playing the wildcard a week or two before it but don't forget injuries and squad rotation can always scupper the best-laid plans.

There is always an argument that if you think your squad is well set up for a bench boost in any particular gameweek then why not just go for it?

Fifteen players likely to start, preferably most of them with a double gameweek, then just go ahead and push the button. Don't bank everything on gameweek 36.

The free hit chips are probably the trickiest to call because there are two ways to play them - attack a double gameweek or use them defensively to cover yourself in a blank gameweek.

I only have one of them left and at the moment I think I will be using it in gameweek 30, which is FA Cup quarter-final weekend when we currently only have three confirmed Premier League fixtures. They are Wolves v Leeds, Leicester v Arsenal and Leeds v Brentford.

There could be more games added to that but the free hit is an easy way to avoid having to compromise yourself by trying to shape your squad in the run-up to it or by taking unnecessary points hits on transfers at the last minute to get enough players in who have a game.

Gameweek 27 will be another popular one to use the free hit chip as none of Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea have a fixture there.

We've also learned this week that Burnley's rearranged home game against Leicester will drop into gameweek 27, which gives the Clarets back-to-back double gameweeks in 26 and 27.

Max Cornet and Wout Weghorst will be popular signings and quite rightly so. I watched both in action in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Tuesday and Weghorst in particular caught the eye - a superb assist for the equaliser, a fierce drive which David de Gea did well to keep out and his first Burnley goals are surely not far away.

Wout Weghorst has done enough already since joining Burnley to suggest he could be an astute fantasy football signing

Back to the short term though and gameweek 25 - Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are good shouts for the captaincy with Manchester United's double gameweek, although Marcus Rashford could be a differential option there as he's showed signs of getting back to his sharpest.

Don't worry if you haven't got United players though as the ever-reliable Salah is an obvious option away to Burnley, an in-form Kevin de Bruyne faces Norwich and how about Philippe Coutinho for Aston Villa's game at Newcastle? He seems to have settled back into the Premier League very nicely with his 16 points against Leeds.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek 25 is available now on the BBC Sounds app.