Giovanni van Bronckhorst featured against Borussia Dortmund during his playing spell at Rangers

Europa League: Borussia Dortmund v Rangers Venue: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Date: Thursday, 17 February Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers have prepared to face Borussia Dortmund "with or without" Erling Haaland, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The feted striker, 21, has not featured for the German side since 22 January and will reportedly external-link miss Thursday's Europa League knockout round first leg.

Norwegian Haaland has scored 28 goals in 23 appearances for club and country this season.

"Haaland is of course one of the top strikers in the world," said Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst.

"We have prepared for the game with or without him. Everyone recognises his talent, but we have to be prepared for their whole team.

"We are playing against one of the top sides in Europe, you know at this stage in Europe you play against very good opposition. We can't wait for the challenge and will go out and try to get to the next round."

The Westfalenstadion will have only 10,000 spectators on Thursday due to local Covid restrictions - and Van Bronckhorst said it will be "different".

Team news

Filip Helander, who returned from injury in Saturday's Scottish Cup win against Annan Athletic, is not in Rangers' Europa League squad. Neither are fellow defender Jack Simpson and forward Cedric Itten.

Attacker Ianis Hagi is out for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Ryan Jack will travel to Germany after missing the past two games but the match comes too soon for defender Leon Balogun, who picked up an injury last midweek.

What do we know about Dortmund?

Marco Rose's side are second in the Bundesliga, six points behind defending champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund dropped down into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, missing out on the runners-up spot to Sporting Lisbon on goal difference.

They were knocked out of the German Cup by St Pauli last month and Haaland's recent absence hindered them in a recent 5-2 home league defeat by Bayer Leverkusen.

Should Haaland miss out against Rangers, Rose still has an abundance of talent at his disposal, including England starlet Jude Bellingham and the experienced class of Axel Witsel, Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, the latter a World Cup winner.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We are football players and coaches, we always want to play against the best opposition. These are the games you want as a player and why you work hard from when you are young.

"We have analysed Dortmund very well, they are a quality side with good players and coaches. It will be a difficult game for us but one we relish."