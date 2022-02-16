What do Celtic fans need to know about Bodo/Glimt?

Europa Conference League: Celtic v Bodo/Glimt Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 17 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

Ange Postecoglou expects Bodo/Glimt to still play "fantastic" football despite Celtic's Conference League visitors being in their domestic close season.

Rival boss Kjetil Knutsen has been linked with the Aberdeen vacancy as his side prepare for Thursday's last-16, first-leg tie at Celtic Park.

They have also sold four Norway internationals since retaining their domestic title in December.

"They still look a very good team," Postecoglou says.

"They have got the same manager, they play the same way and have replaced the four players almost like-for-like in terms of their style."

Having watched Bodo/Glimt during their domestic pre-season, Postecoglou does not expect "disjointed" opponents so often seen at the start of a new campaign.

"Yes, we are match fit and we're in good condition, so I'm hoping that is an advantage late on in the game, but we're preparing for them to play as they did so well earlier in the season," he says.

While Celtic finished third in their Europa League group behind Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis, Bodo/Glimt left the Glasgow side's manager "very impressed" after belying their playing budget to finish just a point behind Roma at the top of their Conference League section - well ahead of Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk and Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia.

"Their football is fantastic - not just in Europe but domestically as well," he says. "They've got a really exciting young group of players that have bought into this style of football and it is great to see."

Postecoglou is not for "tinkering" with his own team's style, which has them leading the Scottish Premiership with nine consecutive wins and unbeaten in 17 outings, and hoped to continue to play "some good football" they had shown in finishing behind sides sitting third in the Budesliga and La Liga.

Knutsen concedes that Celtic have an advantage as they "are in good shape" but hopes his own side can "get energy" from a packed stadium and "be competitive".

Team news

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien returned from long-term injury in Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers, but Michael Johnston went off injured and manager Ange Postecoglou says the winger will be out for "a little while".

Full-back Josip Juranovic is available after missing the past few games, but the midfield January signing Yosuke Ideguchi is not in Celtic's Conference League squad.

What do we know about Bodo/Glimt?

Danish centre-back Japhet Larsen (right) could make his Bodo-Glimt debut at Celtic Park

The Norwegian champions do not start their domestic season until 13 March but have warmed up for their first competitive outing in nine-and-a-half weeks with a draw against Dynamo Kiev and wins over Danes AGF and Swedes Elfsborg.

Bodo/Glimt's last defeat was in the Conference League qualifiers, when they recovered from their 2-1 loss to Prishtina by winning their home leg 2-0.

The highlight of their group campaign was a stunning 6-1 defeat of Jose Mourinho's Roma, which was followed by a 2-2 draw in Italy.

However, they have lost Erik Botheim, their top scorer during the 2021-22 campaign with 21 goals, including six in Europe, after the 22-year-old striker moved to Russian club Krasnodar in December.

Midfielder Patrick Berg joined Lens, left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan moved to Hertha Berlin and centre-back Marius Lode is now with Schalke 04.

They have been replaced with striker Runar Espejord, previously of Heerenveen, plus centre-half Japhet Sery Larsen, fellow defender Brice Wembangomo and midfielder Gaute Hoberg Vetti from Eliteserien rivals Brann, Sandefjord and Sarpsborg 08 respectively.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Often in all leagues around the world, even here in Scotland, sometimes we talk about teams with lower budgets playing a certain way, but you don't have to.

"You get the right manager in, you get them to believe in something and work in a certain way and you can play that kind of football. Yes, impressed with Bodo/Glimt's results but more impressed with the manner they play their football."

Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen: "We have been in Spain for three-and-a-half weeks and worked really well. We have a new team, we have sold four really good players, but that's the way it is and this is typical Bodo/Glimt.

"I am really happy with the new players. The only thing is they need a little bit of time and we play football with high intensity and it is normal in Bodo/Glimt that we need more than four weeks to be ready to play football the way we want to play football because it is proper football."