Wales forward Kayleigh Green and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir are both eyeing a winning start

Pinatar Cup: Wales v Scotland Venue: San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia Date: Wednesday, 16 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer

Scotland begin their Pinatar Cup defence in Spain on Wednesday when they take on Wales in the quarter-finals.

Under Shelley Kerr - who has since been replaced by Pedro Martinez Losa - the Scots won a four-team tournament in 2020 in its inaugural year, but the numbers have doubled this time.

Slovakia or Belgium await the winners, with the Republic of Ireland also potential opponents in the final.

Scotland won 1-0 when they last met Wales, in June 2021.

Erin Cuthbert was the goalscorer in that Llanelli friendly, but she is injured this time - the Chelsea midfielder having to withdraw from the squad along with goalkeeper Chloe Logan.

Hibernian defender Leah Eddie and Celtic keeper Rachel Johnstone have been drafted in.

Both Scotland and Wales sit second in their respective qualifying groups for the 2023 World Cup. Martinez Losa's side are building up for an away game against Ukraine - their main rivals for the runners-up spot behind Spain - in April.

Wales head coach Gemma Grainger has announced a 26-player squad as she bids to build on the momentum of a strong start.

Rachel Rowe has returned to the squad having missed matches in the October and November international windows through injury.

Helen Ward and Laura O'Sullivan are closing in on their 100th and 50th caps respectively with O'Sullivan set for her 50th cap against Scotland.

The Pinatar Cup is a knockout format, but every team will play three games. Belgium are the highest ranked side (20th), with Slovakia, Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland and Hungary also involved.

Wales head coach Gemma Grainger: "There are three games in six days which naturally brings a lot of preparation to execute what we want to in those matches.

"But I do think this camp will have a different feel to it. It will be a little bit more relaxed in terms of us having discussions about what we have been doing well and what we need to improve.

"We're playing in a tournament where the majority of the teams are higher ranked than us, so it gives us another opportunity to see where we are and also work out what plan is going to be the most effective to help us in the [World Cup qualifying] campaign."

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa: "We want to continue developing our playing philosophy and player development plans. To build this team's identity.

"This time together with the players will be great. I want it to feel like a family.

"We still have to go through those experiences together - the good moments and the bad ones - because that's what brings you together, but in the three camps so far we've tried to give them clear direction of the way we want to progress things.

"Wales are a team who are improving all the time and it will be a great first test for us."