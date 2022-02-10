Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Could Reds still catch reigning champions Man City?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments77

Liverpool celebrate
Diogo Jota scored twice against Leicester to take his tally to 17 for the season

For a while the Premier League title race has seemed a foregone conclusion, with Manchester City looking sure to pick up the trophy for the fourth time in five campaigns.

Pep Guardiola's side moved 12 points clear at the top of the table on Wednesday with a routine 2-0 victory over Brentford, but old title foes Liverpool responded on Thursday by winning 2-0 against Leicester to cut the deficit to nine points - with a game in hand.

There is real unpredictability about this Covid-hit season and Jurgen Klopp's men have the opportunity to claw back further ground should they win that game, against Leeds, on 23 February.

Assuming both teams win their two league fixtures between now and then, City's once double-digit lead would be cut to just six points.

The two teams meet at Etihad Stadium in April, offering the Reds a chance to eat into that lead even further.

It is that equation which meant the post-match interviews and analysis at Anfield on Thursday involved plenty of talk about whether an unlikely Liverpool title challenge might still be on.

"I am not sure we are in a position to get them on their toes," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. "We have no chance to catch them but that does not mean we shall not try to play the best possible season for us.

"We have to win our football games and this football club is massive. There is a game, we put on the shirt and we have to win it. It doesn't work out all the time.

"It was really important for us to win tonight. It is not about us catching City - there are a lot of teams behind us who want to get closer. That is an important task as well."

'It's still an open Premier League'

While Klopp played down his side's chances, Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara took a different view.

"We are still there," he said. "We have played one game less and have to face them there, so it is still an open Premier League."

Liverpool and City have tussled for the title for the past five seasons and are setting the standard in the top flight of English football once more, both sides having been beaten just twice in the league so far.

The Reds are the top scorers with 60 goals in 23 games, while City's 57 is the second highest. Guardiola's men, though, have conceded the fewest goals in the division, shipping just 14 from their 24 matches played.

Liverpool will need to continue their fine form if they are to overhaul the deficit - they are on a run of one defeat in their past 19 games in all competitions.

And they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic after Thursday's win. Forward Luis Diaz made an impressive debut, Mohamed Salah returned as a substitute after Africa Cup of Nations duty and Sadio Mane is still to come back into the team after winning Afcon with Senegal.

But the Reds know even winning all their remaining matches might not be enough given City's own superb form - the champions have won 14 of their past 15 league matches, drawing the other one.

And Liverpool will well remember the 2018-19 season, when they finished the campaign strongly but City won their final 14 matches to pip the Reds to the title by a point.

"The only way we can answer the questions is by getting results," Reds full-back Andrew Robertson told BT Sport.

"The gap is still too big - we just have to keep putting pressure on them. It will be an exciting run-in hopefully as we are still fighting in four competitions."

'Can Liverpool go and beat City?'

Supporters will already be looking to 9 April when the two sides meet in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium.

That game may prove crucial in deciding the destination of this season's trophy, and the narrative put forward by Klopp and Robertson that the title is already done and dusted is not shared by all.

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's not over and I'm not ruling out Liverpool yet. I said it when Manchester City drew against Southampton, Liverpool are still in it.

"They still have to go to City - they won't sit back, they'll cause problems and if they win that after their game in hand then it's three points [the gap].

"Chelsea are out of it but I think it's a two-horse race. Liverpool have a great opportunity - I think it will go right down to the wire.

"There are still a lot of games to go. The only 'if' is whether they can go and beat Man City."

However, former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green questioned how many times City might "slip up".

He added: "Can you see Manchester City losing that many points? It's tough to see where but if anyone's going to grind it out and bang out these wins it will be Liverpool.

"They just looked so impressive [on Thursday night] and you think when they get all those cogs going in the right direction they'll be hunting them down."

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

78 comments

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 00:56

    Gamesmanship by Klopp, City can still drop points like the Southampton draw at home, probably not enough but...!😂

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 00:56

    A pointless media story!
    Both teams played in Prem once this week & both won, no change to race for title except 1 game less to play.
    The gap is way too big to even discuss, LFC could win every game & STILL not catch MC.
    MC don't drop many if any points, & if they're in difficulty, they've always got Sterling to obtain contact in the box & a guaranteed pen

  • Comment posted by shadow play, today at 00:56

    Klopp keeping things real there, fair play to the man... Liverpool have no chance....

  • Comment posted by eh77, today at 00:55

    Simple answer ... Yes !!! Barely over 1/2 way through the season and Man City are still due a bad patch ...

  • Comment posted by taking the mike, today at 00:53

    What awful reporting. Liverpool 2 wolves 0. LEICESTER. We won the league not that long ago at least get our blooming name right. Wolves should be at your door for your job mate!

    • Reply posted by eh77, today at 00:56

      eh77 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by The Cleaner, today at 00:51

    Going to get deleted again, but here goes.
    Klopp is a fantastic manager, Liverpool have a fantastic squad. 20 years ago Liverpool would be winning the league 5 out of 10 years (with type of squad). Times have changed, Liverpools squad is just not big enough to compete on an even keel.
    Now you need luck or money wins, Liverpool and Leicester won the EPL because others failed.
    LFC fan here.

  • Comment posted by J-Loews Rummage-n-Sniff Finger Wipes, today at 00:49

    I would love it if we beat them, love it

  • Comment posted by Blue Mtoto, today at 00:42

    It ain't over till the fat lady sings.

  • Comment posted by shadowmoon, today at 00:42

    Liveroool may or may not catch city this season. But one things for sure, they'll never catch us as 6 time european champs. The one prize they covet the most. Liverpool european royalty.

    • Reply posted by pier901, today at 00:45

      pier901 replied:
      Yeah let's see. Remember fergie say something similar. Remember what happend

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 00:39

    Unfortunately no catching man cheaty. Another asterisk champion awaits as small Manchester minnows

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 00:45

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      'Don't Give Up, Don't Ever Give Up'
      - The V Foundation

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 00:36

    Catch 'em easy.

    Cheats never prosper & the football Gods are with Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Teras, today at 00:35

    Possible, but highly unlikely. Hard to believe a difference of three winds vs three draws is such a chasm. But, City don't concede goals, which both makes for consistency and softens any dip in form. It also requires an uptick in from from Liverpool- basically, to run the table.

    It will be fun if it happens, though.

  • Comment posted by Golfcrazy, today at 00:32

    They aint good enough , and thats from the RED side of Manc, always want city to win if United dont , at least it stays in Manchester, and they play better footy than the scousers

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 00:29

    No chance.

    Man City have the sovereign wealth fund of gulf state behind them, the most expensive squad ever assembled, a manager who has spent £2billion on players. No one can compete.

    But its OK, because we've got Financial Fair Play to keep us all right remember 😂😂😂👌

    • Reply posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 00:35

      Gunnerstorm replied:
      why did City fail to sign Harry Kane?

  • Comment posted by ronnie, today at 00:28

    City obsessed by the champs league , anything can happen

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 00:27

    If City can drop points against Southampton then points could be dropped elsewhere. Perhaps unlikely, but with so many games to play its still all to play for and City know Liverpool are looking stronger than ever.

    • Reply posted by Blue Mtoto, today at 00:31

      Blue Mtoto replied:
      So as liverpool.

  • Comment posted by rediffusion, today at 00:26

    "Liverpool 2-0 Wolves"
    Don't you have any fact checkers there?

  • Comment posted by Faieq, today at 00:24

    practically done but anything can happen

  • Comment posted by JBT , today at 00:22

    BBC have run out of ideas...

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:26

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I guess they have no more Lampard stories left.

  • Comment posted by lecustomundo, today at 00:20

    Unlikely when you are up against Dubai FC with unlimited oil money. It's like using Toyota Corolla to race against a Ferrari

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 00:26

      Wibble replied:
      Not quite, Liverpool's squad isn't exactly cheap, and I bet they're worth more in transfer value than City's. It's more like racing a Ferrari 358 v's an FXX K. Two very expensive cars, but one costs a lot more to run.

      That's City's real advantage, they can pay top level wages to even their rotation players, keeping them happy. Liverpool can't, so they can't stockpile talent to the same extent.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport