Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Vickers
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 11Ogbene
- 18Rathbone
- 4Barlaser
- 8Wiles
- 17Ferguson
- 24Smith
- 10Ladapo
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 7Osei-Tutu
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 19Kayode
- 21MacDonald
- 22Odoffin
Wigan
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Amos
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 11Massey
- 8Power
- 4Naylor
- 23McClean
- 19Lang
- 28Magennis
- 39Humphrys
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Watts
- 7Edwards
- 10Keane
- 18Shinnie
- 26Rea
- 27Darikwa
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text


Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Post update
Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).
Post update
Ben Amos (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 0, Wigan Athletic 1. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Kerr.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).
Post update
Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Hand ball by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Lang.
