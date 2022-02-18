League One
RotherhamRotherham United0WiganWigan Athletic1

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 11Ogbene
  • 18Rathbone
  • 4Barlaser
  • 8Wiles
  • 17Ferguson
  • 24Smith
  • 10Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 7Osei-Tutu
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 19Kayode
  • 21MacDonald
  • 22Odoffin

Wigan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 11Massey
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 23McClean
  • 19Lang
  • 28Magennis
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Watts
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Keane
  • 18Shinnie
  • 26Rea
  • 27Darikwa
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

  4. Post update

    Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).

  6. Post update

    Ben Amos (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Rotherham United 0, Wigan Athletic 1. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Kerr.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).

  12. Post update

    Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

  19. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Lang.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham32215657193868
2Wigan30205553272665
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134844445
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134141043
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3198143641-535
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Doncaster3374222363-4025
24Crewe3257202658-3222
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC