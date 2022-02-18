Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dunfermline sit second bottom of the Championship but have lost just one of their last five matches

The Scottish Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at East End Park.

Friday's game had been chosen for live coverage on BBC Scotland.

However, the sodden pitch was deemed unplayable after a 13:00 GMT inspection.

Dunfermline occupy the relegation play-off spot but are just four points behind Morton in sixth place, while Thistle are fifth.

The Glasgow side have three games in hand on the three teams immediately above them in the race for promotion.