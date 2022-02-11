Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Hibernian, Rangers, Celtic
Alex Neil has reportedly agreed a deal to become Sunderland's new manager after talks with Roy Keane broke down. (Sunderland Chronicle)
Lewis Ferguson says referees are "killing" Aberdeen after the club were angered at decisions that went against them against Livingston and Celtic in the past week. (Herald)
And the Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson admits the Dons' away form is "terrible" ahead of Saturday's crucial Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell at Fir Park. (Press and Journal)
Former Celtic teammate Rab Douglas says Hibs fans will have to wait until next season to get a proper idea of what a Shaun Maloney team looks like as he calls for critics to "take a step back". (Courier)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has pledged to help Borna Barisic rediscover his confidence in the wake of criticism he received against Celtic. (Sun)
Annan Athletic boss Peter Murphy says Rangers will have "failed" if they don't put four or five goals past his team this weekend. (Sun)
Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen read his stars the riot act despite the fact they warmed up for Celtic Park with a 3-2 win over Elfsborg. (Sun)
Fran Alonso said he had "no doubts" Glasgow City's Niamh Farrelly should have been sent off in their 2-0 win over Celtic on Thursday night. (Anyone's Game)
League leaders Celtic are tipped to pip Rangers in a thrilling race to the Scottish Premiership finish - according to FiveThirtyEight's Supercomputer. (Daily Record)