Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership title race by one point

Ange Postecoglou now expects more from Celtic than earlier in the season due to the options he has available.

The Celtic manager has been without key men for much of the campaign, but the return of several players and the addition of new signings in January has strengthened his squad.

And he now believes even rotating his starting XI should have little bearing on performances.

"It gives me the opportunity to set higher benchmarks," said Postecoglou.

"I can rotate the team and that means certain things like our intensity, our tempo, our intent to play our football, shouldn't really drop.

"There were probably times, particularly in the first half of the year, where I had to make allowances that we weren't going to be as sharp as we possibly could because players were playing so much football.

"So you assess a game a bit differently, and say we may have been a bit flat in certain parts of the game but there's a reason for that.

"Whereas now, with the talent we have available, irrespective of the changes I make, those things should be there."

Celtic face Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup last 16 on Sunday, four days before they host Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off.

His side defeated Championship side Raith on the way to lifting the League Cup, and this time face a club in turmoil following the backlash over the signing of David Goodwillie.

However, Postecoglou says what has happened in the past couple of weeks at Stark's Park is none of his business.

He said: "I'm hesitant to talk about that situation because I know if that was my football club I wouldn't want other managers talking about my situation or my club, because we all go on limited information.

"For me to say how that's going to affect them or otherwise I think is not right. I've been in this job long enough to know from the outside things can look a certain way and you can presume a few things and you can be totally off.

"What we're expecting is they will come here and give us a tough challenge. They will see it as an opportunity to knock out one of the big clubs in the competition and we have to be prepared for that."